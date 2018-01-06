Westside wins road contest over rival Wyoming East

A rivalry was renewed on Saturday night as Wyoming East boys hosted Westside in New Richmond for the two teams first matchup of the season. The Renegades came away with the road win 70-58. Corey Hatfield led the Renegades in scoring with 26 points. McQuade Canada had 14 to lead the Warriors. Westside improves to 6-1 on the season, while Wyoming East drops to 4-2. The all-time series is now tied at 22 game a piece.

Other high school scores 01/06

Boys:

Greater Beckley 88- Teas Valley 48

Graham 55- Union 42

Tazewell 70- Council 57

George Wythe 94- Giles 89

Girls:

Teas Valley 78- Greater Beckley 28

Tazewell 59- Council 46