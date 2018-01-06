Westside wins road contest over rival Wyoming East

The Bluefield College win in overtime over Tennessee Wesleyan 68-65 on Saturday.More >>
West Virginia defeats Oklahoma 89-76 for their 14th straight win.
Westside defeats rival Wyoming East 70-58 on the road Saturday night.
There are many new faces up and down the Bluefield State men's basketball this season, but that's already made an instant impact is junior Shawn Duhon
Marshall has lost another coach. Defensive coordinator Chuck Heater has left the herd to become the secondary coach at Maryland
A Concord specialist received a big honor. Punter Garrett Lee was named a D2football.com 1st team All-American
The Concord teams are in action on Thursday at Shepherd
Jorge Concepcion III has always wanted to play basketball at the next level. And after a injury at a previous school, he knew the best place to continue his career was at Bluefield College
The 8th ranked Virginia Men dominated Virginia Tech from start to finish on Wednesday night in Blacksburg
High School Basketball Scores 1/3
