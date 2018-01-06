Interstate Group bringing 83 new jobs to Giles County

Jobs are something that all communities look to have more of and that's the case for Giles County.

Outgoing Governor Terry McAuliffe made the announcement about development at the former GE mining equipment center.

Interstate group which produces cargo trailers is investing 4.1 million in the facility and once retrofitted the company will begin the hiring process.

“I love this more than anything. To go into an area where a facility had been shuttered [were] people lost their jobs and to come back and bring that back to life is really something special,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “You get announcement like this it'll bring other businesses.”

In total the governor says 83 new jobs will be created through the facility that will act as an east coast distribution hub.

“Having grown up here we've seen highs and lows to have a group like this come here the jobs and benefits are great,” said Dr. Lee Wheeler, chairman of the Industrial Development Authority for the county.

According to company CEO Michael Snow, the average pay is expected to be $18 to $20 an hour.

“[Having] potentially 80 some new families coming [and] employing local families [will give them] additional resources to enjoy tourism attractions to take advantage of the outdoor assets we have,” said Tourism and Marketing Director of Giles County, Cora Gnegy.

“It continues to raise awareness that Giles is an awesome place to visit.”

Interstate expects to have the facility retrofitted in four to five months and will begin the hiring process shortly after.