Officials: Water system is down in Keystone

Jobs are something that all communities look to have more of and that's the case for Giles County--thanks to Interstate Group.More >>
Some residents in the town of Keystone are without water this weekend.More >>
The police department in Richlands has opened as a warming station Saturday due to power outages in the area.More >>
The Bluefield Union Mission as well as the Princeton Rescue Squad says their doors are open to provide warming stations and shelter to anyone trying to escape the frigid cold temperatures.More >>
The Virginia department of transportation road crews are busy this Friday, mainly on back roads that weren't cleared overnight.More >>
The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a fatal crash in Carroll County.More >>
The Republican Exec. Committee for West Virginia's 28th District has sent three names to the Governor's office on Friday to replace former Republican Del. John O'Neal.
Charges against a West Virginia man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent have been dropped after she did not attend a hearing.More >>