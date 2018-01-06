Officials: Water system is down in Keystone - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Officials: Water system is down in Keystone

Posted:
By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
Keystone, WV -

Some residents in the town of Keystone are without water this weekend.

Officials tell WVVA's James McDowell the system broke down Friday morning and have left around 90 customers without running water.

Mayor Elwin Thomas has handed out bottles of water to those in need and says it will  probably be the middle of next week before the city's well can be fixed.

Delegate Ed Evans paid a visit to the town this weekend, telling officials he is attempting to have a water buffalo brought in to help with the issue. 

