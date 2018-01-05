Bluefield Union Mission, Princeton Rescue provides shelter in freezing temps

The Bluefield Union Mission as well as the Princeton Rescue Squad says their doors are open to provide warming stations and shelter to anyone trying to escape the frigid cold temperatures.

The union mission says you can call ahead or come down in person if you need a shelter and a place to sleep.

They also provide items for you to take home with you such as sleeping bags, blankets, space heaters and window treatments.

The number to call if you need to escape the cold is (304) 327-8167.

You also have the option of going to the Princeton Rescue Squad, as they are offering their bunks and showers for anyone in an emergency situation.

The rescue squad can hold up to 20 people, for now, as they are working on building an emergency center that will shelter up to 200 people at a time.

CEO Stacy Hicks says the center will be used for persons or families that need somewhere to stay for multiple days.

The rescue squad is still accepting donations for the development, and hopes to have it completed by next year.

To reach the Princeton Rescue Squad, you can call (304) 425-3914.

Both institutions say they will accept pets to be sheltered as well.