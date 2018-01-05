Duhon leading the way for Bluefield State

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

There are many new faces up and down the Bluefield State men's basketball this season, but that's already made an instant impact is junior Shawn Duhon. "He's a special kid. I mean he's brought nothing but excitement and passion to our Bluefield State basketball team this year" said head coach Derrick Price.

After competing two years at the junior college level, Duhon is just thankful to continue to basketball career. "The juco grind made me appreciate this level so much easier. It's so much harder and physical and faster and had to work harder to get to this level."

Coming into the program known for his defense, it's his offensive skills that have impressed many, including Duhon himself. "As long as I've been a defensive player, it feels really good to score on somebody and come on the other and stop them from scoring, but as long I'm playing defense, the offense is going to take care of itself. So really the sky is the limit."

Albeit his first year in the program Duhon has embraced his role as one of the team's leaders. "I feel like I'm one of those lead by example type of guys. So if I feel like I'm doing what I'm supposed to do, and they see that, they should just fall in line with it."

And while the record may not show for it Duhon and Price believe they have something building at Bluefield State. "Our motto and it's been my motto from day one, is to build it brick by brick and he's definitely setting the foundation for us with a couple of bricks of his own" said Price. "I'm so used to winning and then being on a losing team, but I think this second semester, we can turn all that around though" said Duhon.