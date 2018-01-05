DC Heater leaves for Maryland

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall has lost another coach. Defensive coordinator Chuck Heater has left the herd to become the secondary coach at Maryland. He will be brought to College Park to help improve a squad that was 122nd in scoring defense giving up 39 points per game. The Weston, West Virginia native came to Marshall in 2012 and immediately turned around a struggling defense. The Herd was 17th in the country giving up just 19 points per game in 2017.