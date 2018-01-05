DC Heater leaves for Maryland - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

DC Heater leaves for Maryland

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall has lost another coach. Defensive coordinator Chuck Heater has left the herd to become the secondary coach at Maryland. He will be brought to College Park to help improve a squad that was 122nd in scoring defense giving up 39 points per game. The Weston, West Virginia native came to Marshall in 2012 and immediately turned around a struggling defense. The Herd was 17th in the country giving up just 19 points per game in 2017.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.