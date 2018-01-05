Lee named 1st Team All-American

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

A Concord specialist received a big honor. Punter Garrett Lee was named a D2football.com 1st team All-American. The Pearisburg, Virginia native was 8th in the country with a average of 42.5 yards per punt. He had 20 go inside and the 20, and had 14 over 50 yards. Lee becomes the school's first 1st team All American from any publication since 2014.