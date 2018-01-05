Road crews still busy into Friday - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Road crews still busy into Friday

Posted:
By Rob Martin, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
The Virginia department of transportation road crews are busy this Friday, mainly on back roads that weren't cleared overnight. but it is indeed those cold temperatures, and wind, that makes a one-inch snowfall so difficult, as typical road salt is ineffective below twenty-five degrees.

Any slush that it creates can quickly re-freeze. Instead, crews use calcium chloride and abrasives to increase vehicle traction,

Now there's another factor that can slow road crews down, and that's us drivers. although some caution around a plow is a good thing, too much fear can cause actions that either distract plow drivers, or in some cases create outright danger. Those include driving in the plow's blind spot, and approaching a plow with bright lights on.

Although road conditions are improving rather quickly, the bitter-cold overnight lows through Saturday will still allow for slick spots on area roads.

