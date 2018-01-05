Driver killed after tractor trailer crashes into house

The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a fatal crash in Carroll County.

It happened around 10 a.m. Friday on Route 58 (Carrolton Pike), near Galax. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver was traveling west when he ran off the side of the road and crashed into a home. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, identified as Johnathan D. Harding, 40, of Jacksonville, Florida died at the scene.

Police said the home was vacant so no one was inside the residence.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Carroll County EMS, Galax Fire Department, and the Pipers Gap Rescue Squad assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.