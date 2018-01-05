Verdict reached in case against man accused of driving drunk, injuring four

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A verdict is reached in the case against a Raleigh County man accused of driving drunk and injuring four people.



Robert Sluss was driving with his wife on August 8, 2015, when deputies said he struck two stopped cars on Route 19 near Grandview. One person was critically injured in the crash.



According to deputies, Sluss acknowledged at the scene that he'd had a shot of Vodka with his morning coffee. A breathalyzer test conducted afterward at the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. headquarters showed Sluss had more than a .2 alcohol level in his blood stream.

During a trial that started Wednesday, Sluss decided to have Judge Robert Burnside decide his fate instead of trying his case in front of a jury. Judge Burnside found Sluss guilty of one felony count of Driving under the Influence Causing Serious Bodily Injury and two counts of Driving under the Influence causing Injury. The first felony count carries a sentence between 2-9 years in prison.



Sluss was acquitted on one of the misdemeanor counts in which the judge said there was insufficient evidence.



Following Friday's verdict, one of the victims, Thomas Chippe, described his life before and after the crash.



"It's a tragic thing how in a matter of seconds your life goes from telling your wife you're getting ready to retire that it all has changed."



Chippe sustained a broken neck and crushed spinal chord in the crash.



Sluss is expected to be sentenced in front of Judge Robert Burnside on March 1, 2018.