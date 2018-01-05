Girl dies while sledding after crash into pickup truck - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Girl dies while sledding after crash into pickup truck

CHESTER, Va. (AP) - A Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.

Chesterfield County Police say the girl, whose age was not released, was sledding down a driveway on Mistwood Forest Drive in Chester Thursday afternoon when she slid into the path of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

She died after being taken to an area hospital.

Her death was one of two in Virginia that was linked to the storm. A 75-year-old man died after he was struck by a snow plow in the Hampton area while clearing snow from a parking lot.

