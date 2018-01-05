Giles County man arrested in shooting, standoff with police - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Giles County man arrested in shooting, standoff with police

GILES COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A Giles County shooting suspect was arrested following a three hour standoff with police.

The call came in at 5:36 p.m. Thursday to a home on Church Hill Road in Eggleston after a man was shot in the leg.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence. The Virginia State Police Tactical Team was called in to assist.. At 9:00 p.m. the suspect surrendered without incident.

Deputies said a dog was also shot inside the home.

Brian Keith Albert was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, vandalism, and  discharging a firearm inside an occupied building. He was taken to New River Valley Regional Jail. 

