Concord Basketball swept at Shepherd

Shepherdstown, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord teams are in action on Thursday at Shepherd. Starting with the women. The Lady Mountain Lions fell to the Rams 78-66. Concord was led by Danielle Catron who had 14 points. The loss drops concord to 4-6 on the year and 2-5 in the league.

On the mens side, the Mountain Lions fell to the Rams 91-73. Concord was led by Tommy Bolte who had 38 points. The loss drops them to 8-4 overall and 3-2 in the Mountain East.

Up next, both sides will head to Fairmont State on Saturday. The women will start at 2 pm, and the men at 4 pm.