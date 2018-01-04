Concepcion becoming a star at Bluefield College

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Jorge Concepcion III has always wanted to play basketball at the next level. And after a injury at a previous school, he knew the best place to continue his career was at Bluefield College. "Coach Morgan and Moody recruited me out of high school. I went to my one university and suffered some injuries there so I came here. I'm very thankful for the coaching staff. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be playing college basketball."

Concepcion was the point guard a year and ago, and now was switched to the shooting guard role. One that he has taken in stride. "In the beginning it was different because last year I was the point guard. This year they moved me to the 2 so its been a different challenge. Coach tells me there's shots I pass up that I need to take. I've gotten the hang of that and now its good for me now. I'm getting more comfortable with it."

And he has take advantage of his opportunities. Leading the team in scoring and gaining a lot of self awareness. "For me its the confidence. They can take 10 shots and they'll take another 11. I think for me, if I miss 2 or 3 I lay back a bit. I think once I get to the point where I don't worry about the makes or misses and just play basketball, i'll be good and get comfortable."

A critical stretch is coming up for the Rams. One that Concepcion knows will prepare them for the most important time. "Now its conference play, and its the most important games. We've had a lot of non conference games getting ready for this important time. But now, its time to come play basketball."

Jorge is thankful for every opportunity that has come his way. And getting to play the game he loves in college, is much better than the alternative. "Having a 9 to 5 job. So thankful to play the game I love and for this coaching staff."