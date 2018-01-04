Town of Tazewell looks to new projects for 2018 including hotel, aqua park

With the start of the new year, the town of Tazewell says they have a host of new things developing for 2018 to bring more visitors to the area, including a hotel, movie theater and an aqua park.

The parks and recreation department says this summer, they hope to turn Lincolnshire Lake into an aqua park featuring inflatables and slides, similar to Ace Adventure Resort in Oak Hill, WV.

The department say they hope to utilize the lake for parties and generally get more people to enjoy the outdoors.

"It's crazy how many people don't know that we even have that lake back there," says Director of Parks and Recreation Ben Rosado. "You know, this day and age, everybody's on their phones and staying inside, you have the wifi. But when you put them outside in something that forces you to have fun, it just brings more people."

Rosado says the aqua park is in it's early development phase, but they are hoping to have it developed by the start of the summer.

The plan is to provide mandatory life vests for swimmers, while selling tickets for half day or full day passes.

Town Manager Todd Day says the movie theater next to Lincolnshire Park will be renovated and reopened starting next month.

He also says to residents can look forward to a hotel to be built on Main street later this year.

"We're looking to change our economy. We have to, [with] the diversity of coal being gone and trying to look outside the box. So we're doing everything we can here to make business," Day said.