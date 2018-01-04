Unexpected ways winter affects your health

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Less sunlight and more time indoors -- it is enough to make anyone feel anything from a little bit sluggish to downright sick. While there are plenty of reports describing the weather conditions outside, what is their impact inside your body?



According to Access Health physician Dr. Caleb Workman, the cold temperatures cause more work for your body and more opportunity for viruses to spread.



"You typically breathe in more cold air. So people will be more dehydrated in the winter months because you're expending more respiratory effort trying to get their air in."



"The other thing is cold air causes your airways to restrict. So if you have COPD or Asthma, you'll have more issues because your airways are a little tighter."



Dr. Workman recommends three layers of clothing for adults to create less work for the body. And for a toddler, he recommends one more.



"This weather can be dangerous, especially if you get stuck in it. If you're going to be out shoveling snow or the sidewalk, you want to keep a buddy system to let people know you're out there."



Even for those cooped up at home, there is a silent risk when it comes to space heaters and Carbon Monoxide poisoning -- an invisible threat that can start with something as simple as feeling sleepy but end in death.



"That's why it's really important that people have CO monitors in their home," adds Dr. Workman.



He also cautions that the flu has been particularly problematic this year. He advises patients to get the flu shot early and practice vigorous hand-washing.