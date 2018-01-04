Court documents reveal new details on corrections officer stabbed by inmate

BEAVER, W.Va. (WVVA) Court documents reveal new details following an attack on a corrections officer at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday.

Jonathan Jackson, an inmate at the facility, was arraigned on Wednesday on charges of Malicious Assault after a trooper said he repeatedly stabbed the officer with a broken bottle full containing human feces.

The complaint said Jackson threw the bottle at the tower area in Pod-A causing the bottle to explode into glass. "Mr. Jackson then immediately ran towards (the officer) and began to stab him repeatedly with the plastic shank." It went on that Mr. Jackson was subdued and retained by jail staff.



At this point, none of the officer's injuries appear to be life threatening. Jackson has been transferred to Central Regional Jail



The Malicious Wounding charge carries a possible penalty of 2-10 years in prison.

