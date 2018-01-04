ICYMI: Bluefield quilters disappointed by closing of fabric store

The Bluefield location for JoAnn Fabric is closing at the end of the month... or when they finish selling all of their product, whichever comes first.

Bluefield resident Betty Kuppusami is the co-chair of a group called the Patchwork Quilters. She says there are many in the area who frequent JoAnn Fabric for supplies. "Oh my goodness. We display about 150 to 200 quilts. Some people have more than one, but mostly just one. So there's a lot of people that quilt. And a lot of people quilt just for the fun of it, and don't want to display their quilts."

When Kuppusami first heard that the Bluefield location was closing, disbelief... would be an understatement! "The first time I found out, I thought, 'There's no way!' Because you go into JoAnn's, and there's people every time you go in. And we've done a lot of our networking there. But there's people just buying everything."

Not only will quilters miss having a store like Jo Ann nearby, but so will sewers and bakers. "Wytheville has a fabric shop, and there's a fabric shop in Princeton. But they're mostly just a "fabric" shop... materials and so forth. JoAnn is very unique, in that they have a little bit of everything."

Dismayed as she may be, Kuppusami says there's one particular group of people, who her heart really goes out to. "I feel very sorry for the employees that we have gotten to know, and have helped us. You know, we're on a first-name basis with those employees."

