Charges upgraded to first-degree murder in drug-related shooting in Bluefield

CHARLESTON -- MetroNews reported late Thursday night that the victim in a drug-related shooting in Bluefield has died and charges against two men arrested in connection with that shooting now have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

The media outlet quoted authorities who said Roderick Quincy, 43, of Baltimore, died at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Initially, Juwan Rasheed Rowe, 23, of Beckley and Joseph Patrick Wellman, 20, of Augusta, WV were each charged with robbery and malicious wounding.

Both men are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $500,000 cash/surety bond.

According to court documents, four men traveled from Beckley to Bluefield on Wednesday to sell methamphetamine to a buyer. Once in town, they picked-up two men behind a business on Bluefield Avenue and were told to drive onto Carolina Avenue. At some point the two men pulled out firearms and began to rob the other four individuals.

Police say, during the robbery, Quincy was shot one time in the head. He was sitting in the passenger front seat at the time. It is unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

The two suspects took everyone's cell phones before running off. The other men traveled a short distance and stopped at a business on Bluefield Avenue to ask for help.

Police were able to identify the two suspects and track their cell phones to the Beckley area. They were arrested without incident.

Evidence was recovered during the search of a residence on Bluefield Avenue. According to police, Rowe has family who lives there and he was known to stay there from time to time.

Charges are also pending against two men who were traveling with the victim.