Charges upgraded to first-degree murder in drug-related shooting in Bluefield

The driver of a tractor trailer was killed in a fatal crash in Carroll County.More >>
The Republican Exec. Committee for West Virginia's 28th District has sent three names to the Governor's office on Friday to replace former Republican Del. John O'Neal.
Charges against a West Virginia man accused of assaulting a pregnant woman and injecting her with methamphetamine without her consent have been dropped after she did not attend a hearing.More >>
A Virginia girl has died after she was hit by a pickup truck while she was sledding in Thursday's winter storm.More >>
A verdict is reached in the case against a Raleigh County man accused of driving drunk and injuring four people.More >>
A Giles County shooting suspect was arrested following a three hour standoff with police.More >>
The victim in a drug-related shooting in Bluefield has died and charges against two men arrested in connection with that shooting now have been upgraded to first-degree murder.More >>
With the start of the new year, the town of Tazewell says they have a host of new things developing for 2018 to bring more visitors to the area, including a hotel, movie theater and an aqua park.More >>
