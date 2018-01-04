2 charged in drug-related shooting in Bluefield

Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug-related shooting that left one man fighting for his life.

According to court documents, four men traveled from Beckley to Bluefield on Wednesday to sell methamphetamine to a buyer. Once in town, they picked-up two men behind a business on Bluefield Avenue and was told to drive onto Carolina Avenue. At some point the two men pulled out firearms and began to rob the other four individuals.

One person was shot during the robbery. The victim, identified as Roderick Quincy of Baltimore, Maryland, was shot one time in the head. He was sitting in the passenger front seat at the time. It is unclear if the shooting was intentional or accidental.

The two suspects took everyone's cell phones before running off. The other men traveled a short distance and stopped at a business on Bluefield Avenue to ask for help.

Police were able to identify the two suspects and track their cell phones to the Beckley area. They were arrested without incident.

Juwan Rasheed Rowe, 23, of Beckley and Joseph Patrick Wellman, 20, of Augusta, WV are each charged robbery and malicious wounding. Both men are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail on $500,000 cash/ surety bond.

Evidence was recovered during the search of a residence on Bluefield Avenue. According to police, Rowe has family who lives there and he was known to stay there from time to time.

The shooting victim (Roderick Quincy) is currently on life-support at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Charges are also pending against two men who were traveling with the victim.