Scammers targeting AEP customers

WVVA has received multiple complaints from residents who are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to work for American Electric Power.

The scammers threaten to cut off service if a payment isn't made using a prepaid card that must be purchased from a local discount store.

According to AEP (Appalachian Power Company), the company never asks customers to pay their bills with pre-paid debit cards.

Below are the four common signs of an Appalachian Power impostor:

1. Calling to demand payment within a couple of hours

2. Asking for personal account information

3. Insisting on a specific form of payment, such as a pre-paid credit card from a convenience store

4. Providing an unfamiliar 800 or 888 phone number

Remember to never give out any personal or financial information to potential scammers. Contact AEP to report scam attempt in Virginia 1-800-956-4237 or West Virginia 1-800-982-4237.

