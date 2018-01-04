Scammers targeting AEP customers

With the start of the new year, the town of Tazewell says they have a host of new things developing for 2018 to bring more visitors to the area, including a hotel, movie theater and an aqua park.More >>
Court documents reveal new details following an attack on a corrections officer at Southern Regional Jail on Tuesday.More >>
Less sunlight and more time indoors -- it is enough to make anyone feel anything from a little bit sluggish to downright sick.More >>
The Bluefield location for JoAnn Fabric is closing at the end of the month... or when they finish selling all of their product, whichever comes first.More >>
Two people have been arrested in connection with a drug-related shooting that left one man fighting for his life.More >>
WVVA has received multiple complaints from residents who are receiving phone calls from scammers claiming to work for American Electric Power.More >>
A Republican has won a Virginia state House of Delegates race so close that its outcome was determined by pulling the candidate's name out of a bowl.More >>
....wind chills will be well below zero, possibly to -20 or -30 degrees across the highest terrain both Wednesday and Thursday night.More >>
