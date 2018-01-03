8 Virginia dominates Virginia Tech Men

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The 8th ranked Virginia Men dominated Virginia Tech from start to finish on Wednesday night in Blacksburg. The Cavaliers rolled the Hokies 78-52. With the loss, Tech drops to 11-4 overall, and 0-2 in the ACC.

The Hokies were led by Kerry Blackshear Jr who had 14 points. Justin Robinson chipped in with 12. Tech shot just 16 percent from 3, and had 16 turnovers.

The Cavaliers were led by Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome who each had 13 points. Virginia shot 49 percent from the field, and 48 percent from 3.

Up next, the Hokies will host Pitt on Saturday. Tipoff will be at noon.