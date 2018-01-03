High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/3 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/3

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/3

Boys

Bluefield 52 Graham 51

Shady Spring 63 Poca 34

Beckley 94 Riverside 60

Midland Trail 70 Independence 62

Bland Co 72 Tazewell 56

Girls

Tazewell 68 Bland Co 42

James Monroe 70 Shady Spring 54

