Kansas St upsets WVU Women

Morgantown, WV

After winning their first 13 on the year, the WVU Women have now lost their last 2.  The Lady Mountaineers fell to Kansas State on Wednesday night 60-52.  The loss drops WVU to 13-2 overall, and 1-2 in the Big 12.

The Lady Mountaineers were led by Teana Muldrow who had 25 points and 10 rebounds.  She was the bright spot of a team that shot just 30 percent from the field including just 15 percent from 3.  They also had 17 turnovers on the night.

Up next, WVU will host Iowa State on Sunday.  Tipoff will be at 2 pm.

