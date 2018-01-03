Marshall DT paralyzed during New Year's Eve party - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall DT paralyzed during New Year's Eve party

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

Marshall freshman DT Larry Aaron is now paralyzed after taking stray gunfire during a New Year's Eve party in Maryland. Aaron was one of two people struck by gunfire just before 1 am that night.  His injuries are not considered to be life threatening. He played in 8 games this season for the Herd and had 13 tackles.  To help with the medical expenses, go to Larry's Medical Bills at gofundme.com.

