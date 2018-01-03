Oak Hill Boys looking to return to glory

Oak Hill, WV

WVVA-TV

The high school basketball season is still heating up and one of the early success stories has been with the Oak Hill boys. "We're really happy with our record right now. Knowing that and also knowing that, there's a long season to go" said head coach Benitez Jackson.

This season's version of the Red Devils roster features a number of transfers and so far Jackson says the group has meshed better than expected. "We're really talented this year as far as being athletic. We just got to really learn how to play together. I think our chemistry is going to make a difference there."

The program has seen some success in the not so distant past and they feel they are not far away from getting back to that point. "I think our tradition speaks for itself. So I think just playing here, the expectations, and the standard is really set" said Jackson. "We just want to bring the tradition back to Oak Hill. The last couple seasons hasn't been like they should have been. We just want to bring the tradition back" said junior Abraham Farrow.

A tough road ahead in Class AA, the Red Devils know a trip to Charleston come March, will take a lot of hard work. "We probably have one the toughest regions in AA, so it's going to take everything we have to make it to Charleston" said junior Darrick McDowell. "We've been practicing really hard and I think we might have a chance" said Farrow.