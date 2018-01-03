Former WVU Coach Rodriguez fired at Arizona - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Former WVU Coach Rodriguez fired at Arizona

Posted:

Tucson, AZ

WVVA-TV

A familiar face is now out of work. Former West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez has been fired from his post at Arizona. This comes after a former Arizona employee filed a notice of claim against the university for 7.5 million dollars for sexual harassment. The school did investigation on the matter that concluded on December 28 that show that Rodriguez was innocent of the charges. The mountain state native went 43-35 in his 6 years in Tucson. The school said it would honor the terms of his contract and pay him close to 5.46 million dollars.

