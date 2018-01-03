W.Va. delegate's replacement to be named

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A fresh face will be representing Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe counties in West Virginia's legislature on Wednesday, January 10th.



Former Republican Del. John O'Neal (28th district) was named as a legislative liaison to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on December 21, 2017. According to Chairman of the Raleigh County Exec. Committee Chuck Carpenter, it is not clear yet who will replace Del. O'Neal.



The Republican Exec. Committee for the 28th district will be interviewing seven candidates on Thursday. The committee made up of representatives from Raleigh, Summers, and Monroe County who will choose three of the candidates to send on the governor for a final decision.



"It's been pretty hectic because it came up so quickly. John was appointed. So we have to get somebody in the legislature in a week or so," said Carpenter in an interview with WVVA News on Wednesday.



West Virginia code mandates the replacement be from the same party as the departing representative, which in this case is a Republican.

After the 28th district committee submits their list, the Governor has five days to make a decision.



