Dangerous cold to end the week

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR: GILES, WYTHE, BLAND, TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT- THURSDAY MORNING.

A WIND CHILL WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR: GILES, WYTHE, BLAND, TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTIES THURSDAY NIGHT - FRIDAY MORNING.

(WVVA): Temperatures will top off in the upper 20s/low 30s Wednesday, before a stronger surge of Arctic air arrives in time for the end of the work week. Clouds will increase ahead of two systems Wednesday PM, one riding along the eastern U.S. coastline, and another moving in from the west. The coastal system is expected to bring significant snow and ice from Jacksonville, Florida to New England. The moisture from this system will stay well to our east, but as a cold front and the coastal low moves into New England, strong northwesterly flow/wrap-around moisture will ramp up in our area, bringing more cold, wind, and a little snow.

Snow showers are expected to begin late Wednesday night, and last on-and-off through Friday morning. Accumulations look very light, with most of the western slopes looking to receive a trace to an inch of accumulation. The highest peaks (especially N of I-64) may see up to 2 or 3 inches. Slick areas will definitely be possible through the end of the week and into the first part of the weekend.

The biggest concern will be the frigid temperatures we will experience into the latter half of the week. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the single digits and teens. With sustained winds in the 10-20mph range, and gusts up to 30mph or higher at times, wind chills will be well below zero, possibly to -20 or -30 degrees across the highest terrain both Wednesday and Thursday night. We will be cold well into Saturday with high temperatures in the teens.

We finally look to get a warm-up into early next week, with some needed RAIN looking to arrive Monday-Tuesday.

Stay tuned and stay warm!