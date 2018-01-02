High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/2 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/2

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/2

Boys

Oak Hill 53 Cabell Midland 51

Pikeview 71 Liberty Raleigh 69

Charleston Catholic 72 Fayetteville 59

Meadow Bridge 73 Montcalm 63

Mount View 74 Man 68

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.