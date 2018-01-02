Union sweeps Bluefield College Basketball

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College Basketball Teams dropped and Womens and Mens doubleheader on Tuesday night at The Dome to Union.

The Women fell to the Bulldogs 66-59. The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 22 points. With the loss, they drop to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the AAC.

The Men were edged by the #15 Bulldogs 77-75. The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion who had 15 points. Ty'Quon Reid chipped in with 14 points and 3 steals. The loss drops them to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the AAC.

Up next, both squads will head to Montreat on Thursday. The Women will start at 5:30 pm, and the Men at 7:30 pm.