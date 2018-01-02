Union sweeps Bluefield College Basketball - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Union sweeps Bluefield College Basketball

Bluefield, VA

The Bluefield College Basketball Teams dropped and Womens and Mens doubleheader on Tuesday night at The Dome to Union.

The Women fell to the Bulldogs 66-59.  The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 22 points. With the loss, they drop to 7-7 overall and 4-5 in the AAC.

The Men were edged by the #15 Bulldogs 77-75.  The Rams were led by Jorge Concepcion who had 15 points.  Ty'Quon Reid chipped in with 14 points and 3 steals.  The loss drops them to 7-5 overall and 4-3 in the AAC.

Up next, both squads will head to Montreat on Thursday.  The Women will start at 5:30 pm, and the Men at 7:30 pm.

