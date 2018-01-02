YMCA to host open house

Deputies in Giles County are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead.More >>
The mother of a Marshall University football player shot at a New Year's party in Maryland says he is paralyzed.More >>
....wind chills will be well below zero, possibly to -20 or -30 degrees across the highest terrain both Wednesday and Thursday night.More >>
Drivers between Beckley and Sophia could soon see new patrols as part of a plan being proposed by the town of Mabscott.More >>
A viewer in Iaeger has contacted us...saying phone service has not been working in their neighborhood... since December 23rd.More >>
For those on the fence about getting fit in the new year, they can try the 'Y' for free on Saturday and Sunday.More >>
Coal mining deaths surged in the U.S. in 2017, one year after they hit a record low.More >>
Starting this year, West Virginians must show identification before they can vote in an election.More >>
