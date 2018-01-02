YMCA to host open house

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) For those on the fence about getting fit in the new year, they are invited to try the 'Y' for free on Saturday and Sunday. That is when the YMCA of Southern West Virginia has invited anyone to workout and explore their facility in Uptown Beckley.



To promote some of their group fitness classes, the YMCA will also be hosting 30 minute classes for people to stop in starting at 8 a.m.

According to instructor and trainer Megan Humphrey, all fitness levels are welcome. "That's why we have group workout instructors. We have the wellness center to. It's all about welcoming people and making them feel comfortable."



Throughout the month of January, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia will also be waiving their $30 Joiner's Fee to encourage new members.



The YMCA features two gyms, an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, basketball courts, and child care.