YMCA to host open house - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

YMCA to host open house

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) For those on the fence about getting fit in the new year, they are invited to try the 'Y' for free on Saturday and Sunday. That is when the YMCA of Southern West Virginia has invited anyone to workout and explore their facility in Uptown Beckley. 

To promote some of their group fitness classes, the YMCA will also be hosting 30 minute classes for people to stop in starting at 8 a.m. 

According to instructor and trainer Megan Humphrey, all fitness levels are welcome. "That's why we have group workout instructors. We have the wellness center to. It's all about welcoming people and making them feel comfortable." 

Throughout the month of January, the YMCA of Southern West Virginia will also be waiving their $30 Joiner's Fee to encourage new members. 

The YMCA features two gyms, an indoor swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, basketball courts, and child care.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.