West Virginia declares state of emergency over jail staffing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency over short-staffing at state jails.

The executive order authorizes the secretary of Military Affairs and Public Safety to use the West Virginia National Guard to help staff juvenile and adult lockups until legislative and operational solutions can be developed and implemented.

Justice's order says excessive amounts of overtime aren't conducive to safe working practices and environments.

Justice issued a second order allowing correctional employees to carry over into 2018 annual leave that they would otherwise lose. That's because working overtime prevented them from taking the time off.

A Legislative Oversight Committee report from October showed the state's 10 regional jails all have more inmates than they were designed to hold and have more than 300 staffing vacancies combined.

