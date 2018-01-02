West Virginia Voter ID law takes effect

Starting this year, West Virginians must show identification before they can vote in an election.

A law passed by the Legislature last year took effect Monday. For any election, voters in West Virginia have to present a valid form of ID or have another registered voter vouch for them under oath.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the law defines 18 documents that constitute a valid identification, including any state or federal government-issued ID card, even if it does not contain a photograph. Those can include driver's licenses, passports, Social Security cards, student IDs, and Medicaid or Medicare cards.

Some non-government documents also can be used, including a bank card or statement.

Part of the law that sets up automatic voter registration at the Division of Motor Vehicles isn't set to begin until July 2019.

