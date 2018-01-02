Southwest Virginia lumber company destroyed in fire

(WCYB) Firefighters were hard at work battling an overnight fire at a Virginia lumber company.

Calls about the Wise Lumber and Supply Company in Wise County came rolling in just before midnight. Officials say the building was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene.

Cold temperatures also made it challenging to put out the blaze. As a result, a few firefighters had to be taken to the hospital.

No word yet on what started the fire or if the building can be salvaged.

Officials say the store was in an iconic part of the town, serving Wise County for many generations.