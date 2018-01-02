SCAM ALERT: Telephone scammers target taxpayers

Deputies in Fayette County are warning residents of a recent telephone scam making its way thorough the area.

The scammers claim to be working for the Internal Revenue Service in an attempt to collect back taxes owed to the government.

"The callers then demand that the residents make arrangements to pay this delinquent tax debt immediately using either a credit card or a debit card," says Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. "The caller will often threaten the resident with imminent arrest if he or she does not immediately make arrangements to pay these delinquent taxes."

Sheriff Fridley urges residents to be careful when giving out banking/ financial account information or personal identification information, such as your driver's license or social security number, over the phone.

If you owe any money to the IRS, the agency will first establish communication through the U.S. Mail.

Victims of telephone scammers are also asked to report the crimes to local law enforcement.