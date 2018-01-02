Sheriff: 17-year-old stabbed at Virginia rest stop - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff: 17-year-old stabbed at Virginia rest stop

Posted: Updated:
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA (AP) -

A teenage boy was stabbed and wounded at a Virginia rest stop in what authorities say could be a road rage incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that deputies responded to Radford Travel Center in Christiansburg on Monday afternoon. The 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke.

The teen was not identified. His condition has not been released.

Authorities are looking for a burgundy Honda CRV with Virginia "scenic" license plates, based on a witness statement. The sheriff's office says the car was driven by a woman, and the suspect is a male passenger.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.