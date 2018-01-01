Fire rips through Raleigh Co. home, firefighters call it a total - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fire rips through Raleigh Co. home, firefighters call it a total loss

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A Raleigh Co. family loses their home and belongings as a fire rips through their rental home.

Monday evening, a large fire destroyed a home on Sweeneysburg Rd., just northeast of Beckley.

Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Bobby Palmer says when they arrived at the residence, the structure was already almost fully engulfed.

That portion of Sweeneysburg Rd. is expected to stay closed until at least midnight, as crews continue to extinguish the blaze.

The state fire marshal has received a request to investigate the cause of the fire.

Luckily, no one was inside the home when it caught fire.

