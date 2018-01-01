Mountaineers make it 13 straight with win over Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers opened up Big 12 play on the road with a win over Oklahoma State on Friday night and Monday night the Mountaineers started out the new year with another victory, 77-69 over Kansas State. The victory is the 13th in a row for the Mountaineers. It is their longest win streak since the 1988-89 season. Freshman Teddy Allen led the Mountaineers with 22 points coming off of the bench. Next up, the Mountaineers will host Oklahoma on Saturday night.