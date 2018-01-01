Car strikes side of dry cleaning business in Beaver

One person is sent to the hospital after a car crashes into a dry cleaners in Beaver.

It happened at around 7:00 p.m. Monday, when the driver of a late model Lincoln SUV managed to crash into the side of the Warrenizing cleaners in Beaver, just off of Ritter Dr.

It was a low-speed impact, but the structure did receive some partial damage to its steel-siding., but Warrenizing Cleaners was able to continue operating this evening.

The driver of the SUV was transported to a local hospital with only minor injuries.

Beaver Volunteer Fire Dept., JanCare Ambulance and the Raleigh Co. Sheriff's Dept. all responded to the accident.