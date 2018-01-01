Two arrested after baby found unresponsive

MULLENS, W.Va. (WVVA) A mother and her live-in boyfriend are facing felony child neglect charges after the woman's 10-month-old baby was found unresponsive on Friday, December 29.



According to deputies, the child was found unresponsive with broken bones and brain damage at the Guyandotte Hills Apartment Complex near Mullens.

Crystal Thomas and Gregory Church Jr. of Mullens were both arrested and charged with felony child neglect on Monday, according to Wyoming County Sheriff's Dept. Chief Deputy J. White.



According to Chief Deputy White, the child was taken to Raleigh General Hospital and later airlifted to Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC), where the the infant remains on life support. He said some of the damage included torn retinas and brain hemorahging.

The deputy said more charges are possible as the investigation progresses.