Teen dies in Wyoming County fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Teen dies in Wyoming County fire

Posted:
By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
Bio
Connect
Biography
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A teenage boy is dead after a fire overnight in Wyoming County, firefighters confirmed on Sunday. 

According to Wyoming County 911, the call came into a residence on Route 52 in North Springs (near Hanover) in Wyoming County just after midnight. 

Right now, there is no word yet on what started the fire.

The Hanover Vol. Fire Dept. and Coal River Fire Dept. responded. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.