Police: Man appears 'frozen to death' on porch

Police say a man has been found dead on a porch in West Virginia in bitterly cold weather.

Charleston police Chief Steve Cooper told media that the middle-aged man was found Sunday on a porch and appeared "frozen to death" but substance abuse is also suspected as a factor.

Neighbors in the area say the man was homeless. His name wasn't released.

Cooper says no foul play is suspected.

Forecasters called for a high of 18 degrees in Charleston on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.