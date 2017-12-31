Police: Man appears 'frozen to death' on porch - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Police: Man appears 'frozen to death' on porch

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Police say a man has been found dead on a porch in West Virginia in bitterly cold weather.

Charleston police Chief Steve Cooper told media that the middle-aged man was found Sunday on a porch and appeared "frozen to death" but substance abuse is also suspected as a factor.

Neighbors in the area say the man was homeless. His name wasn't released.

Cooper says no foul play is suspected.

Forecasters called for a high of 18 degrees in Charleston on Sunday.

