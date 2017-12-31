City of Bluefield prepares for annual Lemon Drop

Princeton isn't the only local community with a new year's eve event tonight.

The city of Bluefield is also having a celebration to ring in 2018. Earlier today, we caught a crew from the fire department as they was hanging up that giant lemon. The Lemon Drop will happen tonight on Commerce St. in downtown Bluefield. Event organizer Gail Satterfield explains what visitors can expect starting around 11 pm. "At 12 midnight, the Lemon will drop. And as soon as it hits the ground, fireworks will take off. There will be hot chocolate served, and there will be music in the street. I guess you could dance if you want to!"

David's Downtown will also be opening up tonight at 11 pm, offering a breakfast menu to customers with the late-night munchies.

