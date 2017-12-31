9 WVU Women drop 1st game of the season

Austin, TX

WVVA-TV

The 9th ranked WVU Women's Basketball team saw their undefeated record come to an end on Sunday evening 79-58. The Lady Mountaineers fell to 8th ranked Texas. With the loss, WVU drops to 13-1 overall, and 1-1 in the Big 12.

WVU was led by Naomi Davenport who had 20 points and 9 rebounds. Chania Ray chipped in with 15. The Longhorns outrebounded the Mountaineers 63-30.

Up next, WVU will host Kansas State on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 pm.