9 WVU Women drop 1st game of the season

Austin, TX

The 9th ranked WVU Women's Basketball team saw their undefeated record come to an end on Sunday evening 79-58.  The Lady Mountaineers fell to 8th ranked Texas.  With the loss, WVU drops to 13-1 overall, and 1-1 in the Big 12.

WVU was led by Naomi Davenport who had 20 points and 9 rebounds.  Chania Ray chipped in with 15.  The Longhorns outrebounded the Mountaineers 63-30.

Up next, WVU will host Kansas State on Wednesday.  Tipoff is slated for 7 pm.

