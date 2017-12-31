Bitter cold to continue

Dangerous cold will continue to plague the area through Tuesday. Yet another reinforcing surge of arctic arrived New Year's Eve, and the Eve/New Year's Day combination proved to be the coldest in 50 years!

Lows by daybreak New Year's Day ranged from near zero above 2000 feet, to about 5-10 degrees at the lowest elevations. New Year's afternoon will only see high temps in the 10-15 degree range, and although winds will be light, any breeze at all will drop wind chill feel to about zero. However, the northwest breeze will pick back up to 10-15 mph later Monday and into Monday night. Lows by daybreak Tuesday will be even colder, dipping just below zero in the higher elevations, and low single digits elsewhere. This has resulted in yet another wind chill advisory in effect until 10 AM Wednesday, with even colder wind chills (-5 to -15 likely overnight)

We'll see highs closer to 20 on Tuesday, and into the mid 20s on Wednesday, but another arctic surge arrives Thursday with some more snow showers. Highs Thursday and Friday will drop back to the 10-15 range, with lows again around zero or lower. Wind chill advisories will likely be repeated again Thursday night. Any Thursday snowfall would amount to an inch or less. Saturday is now looking cold as well, with highs in the mid to upper teens. Somewhat of a relief arrives Sunday with highs finally around 30 degrees. We'll be keeping an eye on a more significant snow chance early next week, but the key word this far out is chance.