Bitter cold to continue

The Bluefield Virginia Fire Department and the Town of Bluefield announced Monday afternoon that long-time serving Fire Chief Jim Hardy passed away Sunday evening of natural causes.More >>
Dangerous cold will continue to plague the area through Tuesday.More >>
A teenage boy is dead after a fire overnight in Wyoming County, firefighters confirmed on Sunday.More >>
Police say a man has been found dead on a porch in West Virginia in bitterly cold weather.More >>
With several communities holding New Year's Eve activities tonight, many are wondering how they can stay warm while having fun. With frigid temperatures outside, fighting off Jack Frost can be a challenge.More >>
Princeton isn't the only local community with a new year's eve event tonight. The city of Bluefield is also having a celebration to ring in 2018.More >>
At least one person has been transported to a Raleigh County hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Beckley Saturday evening.More >>
