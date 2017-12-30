Marshall Men roll past Louisiana Tech

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Mens basketball team fell behind early, but stormed back to win their second Conference USA game of the year. The Herd knocked off Louisiana Tech. With the win, Marshall improves to 11-4 overall and 2-0 in C-USA

The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 32 points and 9 rebounds. CJ Burks in his return to the lineup, had 23 points. While Jarrod West chipped in with 12. Marshall shot 43 percent from the field and forced 20 turnovers.

Up next, the Herd will host Western Kentucky next Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 pm.