Princeton delivery service brings straw and cedar to pet owners

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
PRINCETON, WV -
BK Delivery Service in Princeton is offering to deliver straw and hay to pet owner's homes so that they can keep their animals warm in the frigid temperatures.
Princeton resident Brian Kiblinger is the owner of BK Delivery Service.
Kiblinger says his business is operational year-round, but this time of year he focuses on delivering straw and cedar to pet owners.
Kiblinger says he is ready to make deliveries anytime, and already has some straw loaded into the bed of his pickup.
To contact BK Delivery Service, you can call (304)-487-6767
