One person sent to hospital after 3 vehicle crash in Beckley

At least one person has been transported to a Raleigh County hospital after a multi-vehicle accident in Beckley Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the crash happened shortly after 5 P.M. on Robert C. Byrd Dr.

Dispatch tell WVVA that three vehicles were involved in the crash...

Dispatch also reports that some of the passengers injured could possibly be children.

Stay tuned with WVVA for more information as it become available.