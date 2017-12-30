Clark and Frazier named Preseason All-Americans - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Clark and Frazier named Preseason All-Americans

A pair of Concord baseball players received some big honors. Jordan Clark and Chad Frazier were named to the Atlantic Region preseason All-Americans by the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. Clark, the junior from Winfield, WV, led the Mountain East with 13 home runs while hitting .354 and driving in 63. Frazier, the senior from Roanoke, VA who is the reigning Mountain East player of the year, hit .428 with 5 home runs and 45 RBIs. The Mountain Lions will open the season on February 3 at Wingate.

